U.S. Soccer Fans Furious After Starting Lineup Revealed For England Game

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: United States fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Stu Forster/Getty Images

The U.S. Men's National Team has announced its official starting lineup for this afternoon's highly-anticipated World Cup matchup against England.

There's a notable absence from this starting 11 — 20-year-old midfielder Gio Reyna.

There's a large portion of American soccer fans who are frustrated by this lineup decision from head coach Gregg Berhalter.

"Is Gio Reyna locked in his hotel room or something?" one fan asked.

"Don’t know what the right answer is, but I do want to see Gio Reyna and Brendan Aaronson for 40+ minutes," another said.

"Play Gio Reyna you cowards," another added.

"No Gio Reyna again. Berhalter is a clown," another wrote.

Reyna was left on the bench for Monday's 1-1 draw with Wales. Berhalter said he was held out due to “a little bit of tightness," but Reyna himself said that he was ready to go.

Reyna is healthy and available for today's match, but didn't make the starting lineup.

Perhaps the young attacker will get his chance to shine at some point during this afternoon's marquee matchup against England.