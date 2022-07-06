U.S. Soccer Has Made A Decision On Coach Brad Evans

HARRISON, NJ - JUNE 19: A general view of Nike game balls on the field prior to the first half of the NWSL soccer game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC on June 19, 2022 at Red Bull Arena in HArrison, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning a report from The Guardian revealed concerning alleged sexual misconduct from former University of Toledo head coach Brad Evans.

Not long later, U.S. Soccer confirmed it took action against the soccer instructor. According to a report from the Athletics, U.S. Soccer suspended Evans’ coaching license, blocked him from accessing the federation’s learning center and removed him from any study groups or courses he was in.

The report from the Guardian shares multiple first-hand reports from former players and coaches. The list includes Candice Fabry, who recalled an incident involving Evans from 2007.

Here's more from the Athletic:

“I remember my back against the wall. I remember his tongue in my mouth. I remember feeling him pushed up against my body. I remember his tongue. I remember his hands in my pants and in my underwear. And that’s where I leave my body,” Fabry told The Guardian. On Wednesday, Fabry shared the article and tweeted, “I was groomed, humiliated, manipulated, & sexually assaulted. I was not the only one.”

