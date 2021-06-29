U.S. Soccer Legend Mia Hamm Makes Sports Card History

Mia Hamm isn’t just one of the greatest soccer players in the history of the sport — she’s one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

With the legend associated with her name, anything involving the U.S. soccer superstar immediately carries some significant value.

Over the weekend, Hamm’s 1992 Sports Illustrated for Kids rookie card sold for $34,440 — smashing the record for the most expensive female sports card sale of all time.

A @MiaHamm rookie card sold for $34,440 over the weekend, nearly doubling the previous record for most expensive female sports card all-time. https://t.co/1TCPcPv4Dk pic.twitter.com/bxOhhw4naH — espnW (@espnW) June 29, 2021

This rookie card came from a 1992 edition of SI For Kids that was distributed across the country after Hamm’s first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance with Team USA in 1991. According to ESPN, the sale of this card nearly double the price of the previous record holder: Alex Morgan’s $16,000 rookie card from 2011.

Hamm was the beginning of the U.S. Women’s soccer frenzy that has now swept the nation. In 276 caps for the U.S. Women’s National Team from 1987-2004, the former North Carolina Tar Heel (four-time NCAA champion) amassed 158 goals — leading the team to two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup titles. She currently sits at No. 3 in all-time international goals scored (men’s and women’s soccer).

This isn’t the first record Hamm has set as a world-renowned athlete. In 2013, she became the first woman in history to be inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame.

In a world of increasing value for sports trading cards, Hamm adds yet another accomplishment to separate herself as one of the greatest female athletes of all time.