U.S. State Department Reveals Latest With Brittney Griner

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022.

As detained WNBA star Brittney Griner prepares for Tuesday's appeal in her case against a nine-year Russian prison sentence, her spirits aren't exactly high, her lawyers said.

But according to women's basketball reporter Jackie Powell, there's a small glimmer of hope.

"U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was working to free Griner and Whelan and there had been ‘active discussions, including in recent days,'" Powell shared.

In a statement from Griner's attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov:

[Brittney] is very nervous waiting for the appeal hearing. [She] does not expect any miracles to happen but hopes that the appeal court will hear the arguments of the defense and reduce the term.

Griner was sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges, saying it was an "honest mistake."

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will join the court via a video link from her cell and her representation expects a verdict the same day.

Russia has also reportedly suggested that it's open to a prisoner swap.