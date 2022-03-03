U.S. State Signs Transgender Sports Ban Into Law

The state of Iowa has signed a transgender sports ban into law.

According to reports from ESPN, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics.

Reynolds signed the bill during a ceremony in Des Moines just days after lawmakers sent it to her desk. It passed the House and Senate with only Republican support.

The Republican governor showed her full support of the new law.

“No amount of talent, training or effort can make up for the natural physical advantages males have over females. It’s simply a reality of human biology,” Reynolds said, per ESPN. “Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it’s absolutely unfair.”

The bill is active effective immediately, meaning any transgender athletes currently participating in girl’s/women’s sports must stop immediately. It’s unclear how many students this law will affect.

Iowa now joins 10 other GOP-run states with similar laws.