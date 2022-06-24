UAB Coach Bill Clark Announces Retirement: Fans React

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Head coaches Bill Clark of the UAB Blazers and Randy Shannon of the Florida Gators shake hands after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

UAB head football coach Bill Clark is calling it a career.

Clark, 53, announced in a statement this Friday that he's retiring. His retirement will become official on Aug. 1.

Health issues played a major factor in his decision. Clark has unfortunately dealt with serious back problems over the years. He's been told he'll soon need to undergo a spinal fusion.

"It's time," Clark said in a statement. "Knowing that doesn't make this any easier. Retiring as the UAB head football coach is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it.

"I have reached this difficult decision after consultation with a number of world-class medical experts and much family discussion, reflection and prayer. Because of long-standing back issues that grew more and more debilitating in the last year, I have been told I need a spinal fusion. Having undergone a previous back surgery, extensive physical therapy, shots and chiropractic therapy, I have exhausted all of my options. Due to the extreme physical demands placed on a head coach, it is clear to me. It's time to pass the torch and try and get well."

You can find Clark's full statement below.

This is a huge loss for UAB football. Get well, Bill.

Bryant Vincent will take over as interim head coach when Clark officially retires on Aug. 1.