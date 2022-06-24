UAB Coach Bill Clark Announces Retirement: Fans React
UAB head football coach Bill Clark is calling it a career.
Clark, 53, announced in a statement this Friday that he's retiring. His retirement will become official on Aug. 1.
Health issues played a major factor in his decision. Clark has unfortunately dealt with serious back problems over the years. He's been told he'll soon need to undergo a spinal fusion.
"It's time," Clark said in a statement. "Knowing that doesn't make this any easier. Retiring as the UAB head football coach is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it.
"I have reached this difficult decision after consultation with a number of world-class medical experts and much family discussion, reflection and prayer. Because of long-standing back issues that grew more and more debilitating in the last year, I have been told I need a spinal fusion. Having undergone a previous back surgery, extensive physical therapy, shots and chiropractic therapy, I have exhausted all of my options. Due to the extreme physical demands placed on a head coach, it is clear to me. It's time to pass the torch and try and get well."
You can find Clark's full statement below.
This is a huge loss for UAB football. Get well, Bill.
Bryant Vincent will take over as interim head coach when Clark officially retires on Aug. 1.