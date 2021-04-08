UCLA Announces Major Mick Cronin Contract News

Less than a week after he led the UCLA Bruins on an improbable Final Four run, head coach Mick Cronin has accepted a two-year contract extension with the program. The deal will lock the two-year Bruins coach in through the 2026-27 season and will pay him a guaranteed $4 million per year.

The UCLA men’s basketball official Twitter account broke the news on Thursday afternoon.

“I love being at UCLA. The commitment from our players over the past two seasons has been rewarding,” Cronin said in the official statement.

First taking the UCLA head coaching job in 2019, the former Cincinnati coach has spent the last two seasons returning the Bruins’ program to national relevance. Over the last two years, Cronin has led his squad to a 41-22 overall record — including this year’s Cinderella NCAA Tournament run.

Heading into the tournament as a No. 11 seed on a four-game losing streak, UCLA started their run in a First Four play-in game. Earning their rightful spot in the round of 64, Cronin and the Bruins went on an absolute winning tear — taking down No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed Michigan on the way to the Final Four (UCLA’s first since 2008). The magical run ended with a devastating buzzer-beater loss to overall No. 1 seeded Gonzaga.

UCLA athletics director Martin Jarmond released a statement along with the announcement.

“In less than two years in Westwood – through seasons disrupted by a global pandemic – Mick has led UCLA Men’s Basketball back to its rightful place among the nation’s elite,” Jarmond said. “His leadership has given Bruin Nation a program to be proud of, galvanizing alumni and fans around the world, and it’s only the beginning. This extension represents the stability and commitment needed to execute the long-term vision that Mick and I share. The future is bright.”

Heading into 2021, Cronin and his squad will look to improve on their regular-season play in attempts to recreate their postseason success.