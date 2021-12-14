UConn Announces Significant Paige Bueckers Injury News

Earlier this month, the UConn women’s basketball team received some tough news about its star player.

Paige Bueckers underwent an MRI and a CT scan that revealed a tibial plateau fracture. As a result, she was expected to miss anywhere from 6-8 weeks with the injury.

After sustaining the injury, surgery was put on the table as a potential fix. On Tuesday afternoon, UConn announced Bueckers underwent successful surgery and will be out for eight weeks.

“UConn women’s basketball sophomore Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery on her left knee Monday afternoon at UConn Health,” the statement said. “The surgery repaired an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear that Bueckers suffered during UConn’s game on Dec. 5 vs. Notre Dame.”

“Bueckers’ recovery is estimated to take eight weeks from her surgery date.”

Bueckers is the reigning women’s basketball Naismith Player of the Year. Unfortunately, she’ll have a tough time defending her belt while she’s on the sidelines.

Hopefully she makes a full recovery and can help the Huskies compete for a national title once she returns.