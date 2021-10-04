1 College Football Team Already Eliminated From Bowl Contention

We’re only a little more than a month into the 2021 college football season, but one team has apparently already been eliminated from bowl contention.

According to a viral Reddit thread, the Connecticut Huskies football team has become the first to be eliminated from bowl contention.

UConn is 0-6 on the season, following Saturday’s loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Huskies have a game against FCS Yale remaining, which can’t count toward bowl eligibility.

“The Huskies can finish at best 5-6 in countable games, because they still have a game left against non-countable Yale.

UConn has the chance to return the favor this coming Saturday by eliminating UMass,” the Reddit thread reads.

UConn probably wasn’t going to make a bowl game anyway, but the FCS contest against Yale will prevent them from finishing 6-6 in the bowl game selector’s eyes.

The Huskies have been arguably the worst team in college football this year. However, they’ll have a chance for a win on Saturday, taking on UMass, which is also winless.

The two winless teams are scheduled to play on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. E.T.