Report: College Baseball Pitcher, Family Escaped Miami Building

A college baseball pitcher and his family were among those lucky enough to escape the devastating Miami building collapse earlier this week.

Justin Willis, a pitcher at UConn, and his family escaped the Champlain Towers condominium complex in Surfside, Florida early Thursday morning.

The college baseball pitcher and his sister, Athena Aguero, were watching television on the 11th floor when they heard the building shake. They went outside to check what happened and noticed two holes where the elevators used to be. The next-door apartment was gone.

Willis, his sister and his parents, Albert and Janette Aguero, were able to make it down 11 flights of stairs to safety. They also reportedly helped an elderly woman escape. Willis has told news outlets that he didn’t look back at the building until he reached complete safety on the ground.

UConn pitcher Justin Willis and his family barely escaped the Florida building collapse. https://t.co/OaeXnKecS3 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) June 28, 2021

The Associated Press had more details:

Willis estimated he and his sister were about 15 feet away from where the edge of the building collapsed. He said he didn’t look back at the building until they had reached the beach safely because he was focusing on getting out. That’s when the weight of the moment set in. “It just gives you a new sense,” Willis told The Hartford Courant. “I’ve always been a positive kid. I like to think I’ve had some unreal experiences in baseball and what my parents have sacrificed for me, but it definitely gives you a new meaning.”

Willis and his family are some of the lucky ones.

Unfortunately, there have been nine confirmed deaths from the tragic collapse. There are reportedly roughly 150 people missing as rescuers continue to look through the collapsed building.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this awful tragedy.