UFC Champion Stripped Of Belt After Failing To Make Weight

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight championship belt after failing to make weight at the UFC 274 weigh-ins on Friday.

Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 lbs -- one half-pound over the limit for the lightweight title fight. The title is now considered vacant.

As a result, only his scheduled opponent Justin Gaethje is eligible to claim the lightweight title on Saturday night. The main-event fight will still go on as planned, but Oliveira would not reclaim the belt with a win.

Oliveira was given an additional hour to cut after he failed to make weight on his first attempt. He failed once again upon his return.

Oliveira's failure to make weight marks the first time a UFC champion has ever lost their title on the scales.