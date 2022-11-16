UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday
UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport.
The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports.
Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of New York. It's illegal to have them on your person or in a carry-on bag. It's unclear where Adesanya's were being stored at the time of his arrest.
Adesanya is fresh off a loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden — marking just the second loss of his MMA career.
It's unclear if Adesanya, a New Zealand native, is still in police custody.