UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria prepares to fight Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport.

The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports.

Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of New York. It's illegal to have them on your person or in a carry-on bag. It's unclear where Adesanya's were being stored at the time of his arrest.

Adesanya is fresh off a loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden — marking just the second loss of his MMA career.

It's unclear if Adesanya, a New Zealand native, is still in police custody.