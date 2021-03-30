Nike is reportedly suing the company that made the controversial “Satan Shoes” in partnership with Lil Nas X.

The shoes, made by New York-based art collective MSCHF, went on sale this week and immediately sold out. They went for $1,018 a pair and have a bible verse — Luke 10:18 — on them that reads: “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

The customized shoes, made on a Nike design, have caused quite the uproar on social media, leading to a reported lawsuit from the powerful company.

Lil Nas X, known for his “Old Town Road” hit song, reacted to the lawsuit news on social media.

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Several notable athletes have reacted to the shoes on social media, including Trevor Lawrence.

Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh. https://t.co/89bSqfPtyE — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 28, 2021

Legendary UFC star Jon Jones also reacted to the news, initially vowing to boycott Nike before learning about the lawsuit.

“Tomorrow morning I’m going to burn all my Nike shoes, you will never catch me in that (expletive) again,” Jones tweeted this week.

Jones later learned that Nike was not behind the shoes.

“OK, now I’m seeing there is a lawsuit. Glad to know Nike isn’t behind this BS,” he wrote.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in court.