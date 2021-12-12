UFC World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Saturday Night

A shocking upset took place in the UFC world on Saturday night.

Amanda Nunes, one of the top fighters in the world, lost her championship belt to Julianna Peña in a stunning upset at UFC 269.

Yahoo! Sports had coverage live from Las Vegas:

After being dropped twice in the first round and fighting the last half of it with black belt Amanda Nunes going for a submission, Peña made history in the second. She came out in the second round and stood toe-to-toe with the hardest-punching woman in the UFC and came out on top. They exchanged huge shots before Peña dropped Nunes and then quickly submitted Nunes with a rear naked choke at 3:20 of the second round in their bantamweight title fight in the co-main event of UFC 269.

The UFC world is pretty stunned.

Fans are taken back to when Ronda Rousey lost to Holly Holm in stunning fashion.

That has to be the biggest upset in UFC title fight history. Bigger than Serra over GSP and Holm over Rousey. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 12, 2021

Julianna Peña cashes as a +650 underdog at @CaesarsSports, the 2nd-largest underdog to win a women's title fight in UFC history (Holm vs Rousey). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2021

Biggest upset on the women’s side since Holly Holm took out Ronda Rousey — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 12, 2021

Feeling the same way I did as when Holm knocked out Rousey and when Werdum tapped out Werdum. Seeing Pena beat Nunes like that just reminds you that anything can happen in a fight between two human beings. #UFC269 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 12, 2021

Pena, meanwhile, believed in herself from the beginning.

“I told you!” she said following the shocking upset win. “Don’t ever doubt me again. Willpower, strength and determination will take you places.”