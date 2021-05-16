UFC World Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Cryptic Message

Legendary MMA star Conor McGregor took to social media following UFC 262 on Saturday night.

McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) already has one fight lined up for this summer. He is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas. This will be the third fight between McGregor and Poirier.

However, if McGregor wins, he appears to have a next fight in might.

McGregor, who was recently named the top earner in sports, appears to be targeting the new champion, Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) had a second round TKO against Michael Chandler in the headlining fight at UFC 262 in Houston on Saturday night.

“Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is…,” McGregor tweeted.

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

McGregor, of course, is likely eyeing that No. 12 spot.

Fans are excited to see a potential fight between McGregor and Olivera.

“If conor wins the poirier rematch. I think he can become the champ again,” one fan wrote.

“Probably you. You takedown defense is very good and you can get back up to your feet almost every time. You striking is far superior. The only thing standing in your way is Dustin,” another fan wrote.

Not everyone is buying it, though.

“Very funny but you haven’t won a fight at lightweight since 2016. I’m a legit fan but quit talking if ur not gonna back it up,” another fan wrote.

Perhaps McGregor will get a chance to prove himself in the octagon. He first has to get past Poirier in July, though.