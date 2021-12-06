The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

UFC World Reacts To The Vince Vaughn News

Vince Vaughn attending the College Football Playoff game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Actor Vince Vaughn looks on prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Vince Vaughn is 51 years old, but perhaps the legendary Hollywood actor is up for a fight.

That’s what the UFC world is speculating about this weekend, anyway. On Saturday night, the longtime actor was called out by a fighter inside the ring.

“Give me three months, and I’m ready to fight again,” Rafael Fiziev declared following his fifth straight win on Saturday night. “We have one legend here, maybe he wants to fight with me. Yeah, his name Vince Vaughn … Yeah, I love him.”

Vaughn, who was in attendance for Saturday night’s fight, appeared to be amused by the callout. He’s reportedly a pretty good fighter himself, as he’s one belt away from black in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Vaughn has reportedly been practicing for five years.

Still, we’re going to venture a guess and say that he will not be committing to the fight.

Maybe he can play an aging fighter in a movie or something, though.

Of course, some fans would like to see the fight.

“Give me Vince Vaughn. He would whip this dummy,” one fan predicted.

“After this and the Hasbulla call-out, he’s easily my new favorite UFC personality,” another fan admitted.

Vince is going to need to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge this one..” one fan added.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.