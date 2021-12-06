Vince Vaughn is 51 years old, but perhaps the legendary Hollywood actor is up for a fight.

That’s what the UFC world is speculating about this weekend, anyway. On Saturday night, the longtime actor was called out by a fighter inside the ring.

“Give me three months, and I’m ready to fight again,” Rafael Fiziev declared following his fifth straight win on Saturday night. “We have one legend here, maybe he wants to fight with me. Yeah, his name Vince Vaughn … Yeah, I love him.”

Vaughn, who was in attendance for Saturday night’s fight, appeared to be amused by the callout. He’s reportedly a pretty good fighter himself, as he’s one belt away from black in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Vaughn has reportedly been practicing for five years.

Still, we’re going to venture a guess and say that he will not be committing to the fight.

Maybe he can play an aging fighter in a movie or something, though.

Of course, some fans would like to see the fight.

“Give me Vince Vaughn. He would whip this dummy,” one fan predicted.

“After this and the Hasbulla call-out, he’s easily my new favorite UFC personality,” another fan admitted.

“Vince is going to need to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge this one..” one fan added.