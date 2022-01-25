The Spun

UFC World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jake Paul News

Jake Paul and UFC President Dana White have been engaged in a fiery feud for the last few months. Since that start of 2022, the blows exchanged between the two have only gotten more intense.

Paul, a former YouTube star-turned-professional boxer, has called upon White to implement changes that would improve working conditions for UFC athletes. Just a few weeks ago, he even suggested that he would retire from boxing and join UFC if White increased the minimum pay for fighters and agreed to provide UFC athletes with longterm healthcare plans.

White didn’t take the bait, so Paul has decided to start putting his money where his mouth is. This week, he announced that he had invested in Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company, with the intention of helping improve the standards for fighters.

“I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner Geoffrey Woo 2 focus on UFCs ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to [Engine No. 1 investment group] to partner on this ‘endeavor’,” Paul wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Paul had alluded to a move in this direction over the weekend, shortly after UFC 270 took place on Saturday night. After Sporting News editor Andreas Hale tweeted that the combined payout for all of the fighters at the event was just $1.8 million, the boxer used his platform to call for change once again.

“I can’t stress enough how bad this is.. PAY FIGHTERS MORE,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

After Paul announced his investment in Endeavor on Tuesday, the UFC world met the news with a mixed reaction. For the most part, fans and media members were largely just surprised to see the 25-year-old make such a bold move.

Others were skeptical that Paul’s investment would actually impact the day-to-day operations in the UFC.

Paul did not share how much he invested into the UFC’s parent company and how exactly he intends to affect change from within. At the very least, this is another shot at White, who has yet to comment on the latest news.

