Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 10: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse.

According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.

Per Kevin Frazier of ET:

"According to well placed sources, even after the affair was discovered by the Celtics, the female staffer continued to work with [Nia Long] on her move to Boston. Nia did not learn about the affair until the disciplinary action by the franchise was made public."

Frazier also reported on Sunday morning the affair was discovered by the staffer's husband after overhearing a conversation on their home doorbell camera.

Udoka has been suspended for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season for violating team policy.