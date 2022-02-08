The Winter Olympics in Beijing have been underway for a few days, but a recent photo has some fans in an uproar.

NBC cut to some freestyle skiing during its coverage recently and in the background, there are a few massive smokestacks.

There’s no smoke coming out of them during this shot, but it’s still not a good look.

If this is what a Winter Olympics can look like, then it opens up potential locations. What American city should now consider a bid? pic.twitter.com/RIgMT0XnX1 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 8, 2022

The sports world also didn’t consider this to be a great look when it was shown live and compared it to some American cities who could bid in the future.

China really built their skiing event next to a Red Alert 2 power plant array lmao https://t.co/y2qUelUoIR — The Lanzadorian (@BenLanza) February 8, 2022

Seeing this convinces me that Central IL can host the winter games. Events in Peoria, BloNo, Chambana, and Springfield. Cross country skiing on Route 66. https://t.co/VqQICgwtEd — DeLoss Jahnke (@delossjahnke) February 8, 2022

Gary, Indiana get that olympic bid ready! https://t.co/kbVr2dBy4A — Athena (@BaronessAthena) February 8, 2022

Saugus – it’s time a true Olympic tourney was held at HockeyTown USA. https://t.co/wmaDiKiuuF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2022

Say what you will, I think it’s cool that China was like “what if we hosted the Olympics but it was bad on purpose?” https://t.co/qwEAnUDHaf — Josh Shope (@joshshope) February 8, 2022

Jersey City, NJ https://t.co/IZeXq5q9Q8 — Vincent Di Virgilio (@VIPvinnyD) February 8, 2022

Congrats to north Jersey on hosting the 2026 Winter Games https://t.co/jduUQV5vqM — Joe Rickles (@JoeRickles) February 8, 2022

The Winter Olympics currently runs till Feb. 20, which is when the closing ceremony will take place.

If another shot similar to this is shown, it won’t be long until sports fans continue to compare it to some other cities.