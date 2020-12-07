Another day, another college football head coaching firing.

It’s getting to be that time of the year in the college football world. Teams are wrapping up their decisions and making a call on their head coaching position. While the 2020 season was an extremely weird one, schools are still deciding to move on from their head coaches.

Monday morning, we reportedly had another firing.

According to multiple reports, UL Monroe has reportedly fired head football coach Matt Viator. The Warhawks are 0-10 on the season following Saturday’s loss to Arkansas State. UL Monroe has one game remaining left on the season, scheduled to take on Troy on Dec. 17.

College football insider Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news.

UL Monroe has fired coach Matt Viator, @AaronAces reports. There are currently 4 FBS openings: Vanderbilt, Utah State, South Alabama & ULM — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2020

Viator, 57, had been the program’s head coach since the 2016 season.

The former UL Monroe head coach previously coached at McNeese State. He went 78-33 with the Cowboys before taking the UL Monroe job.

Success at McNeese State did not translate to UL Monroe. Viator went 19-39 in five seasons leading the Louisiana program, going winless in his final season.

It will be interesting to see where UL Monroe goes from here. This is an FBS job, but it’s not a particularly good one.