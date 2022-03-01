Matt McCall and the Minutemen are reportedly going their separate ways.

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel, “UMass has made the decision to part ways with head coach Matt McCall after five seasons.”

Adding, “McCall will coach against Fordham tomorrow and, at this point, is expected to finish out the season. Minutemen currently 12-16 overall, 5-11 in the A-10.”

Matt McCall took over UMass’ basketball program back in 2017. In his five seasons on the Minutemen’s sideline, the 40-year-old coach led the team to just one winning season. That was the COVID-struck 2020 season, where the team finished 8-7.

That record was good for the five-seed in the Atlantic-10 Tournament; the university’s highest seed since 2008.

Prior to head coaching stints with UMass and Chattanooga, Matt McCall learned at the knee of Billy Donovan at the University of Florida. As a member of the Gators staff, McCall was part of two NCAA titles, two Elite Eights and four SEC titles.

The Minutemen have just two games left in the regular season. The first, a home game against Fordham; and a season finale at George Mason.