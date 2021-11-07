College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Afternoon

Another college football head coach has reportedly been fired.

Following a regular season full of notable coaching moves – from USC firing Clay Helton to LSU announcing it’s moving on from Ed Orgeron – a third-year college football head coach has been fired.

According to multiple reports, UMass has fired head coach Walt Bell.

Bell, 37, was in his third season leading the UMass program. He went 1-11 in his first season and 0-4 in his second season.

UMass was off to a 1-8 start this year.

Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Sources: UMass has fired coach Walt Bell. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 7, 2021

ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg has confirmed the news.

“Sources confirm UMass has fired coach Walt Bell. He went 2-23 at the school. Yahoo first reported the coaching change,” he reported.

Sources confirm #UMass has fired coach Walt Bell. He went 2-23 at the school. Yahoo first reported the coaching change. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 7, 2021

Alex Miller, the program’s offensive line coach, is expected to be the team’s interim head coach moving forward.

Expect offensive line coach Alex Miller to be the interim coach, per sources. https://t.co/IxsrvUexrR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 7, 2021

UMass is set to host Maine next Saturday.