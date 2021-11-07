The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Afternoon

UMass Amherst football stadium from above.AMHERST, MA - APRIL 30: An aerial view of an empty McGuirk Alumni Stadium at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on April 30, 2020 in Amherst, MA. (Photo by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Another college football head coach has reportedly been fired.

Following a regular season full of notable coaching moves – from USC firing Clay Helton to LSU announcing it’s moving on from Ed Orgeron – a third-year college football head coach has been fired.

According to multiple reports, UMass has fired head coach Walt Bell.

Bell, 37, was in his third season leading the UMass program. He went 1-11 in his first season and 0-4 in his second season.

UMass was off to a 1-8 start this year.

Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel first reported the news.

ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg has confirmed the news.

Sources confirm UMass has fired coach Walt Bell. He went 2-23 at the school. Yahoo first reported the coaching change,” he reported.

Alex Miller, the program’s offensive line coach, is expected to be the team’s interim head coach moving forward.

UMass is set to host Maine next Saturday.

