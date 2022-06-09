Umpire Angel Hernandez Makes Troubling Allegations Against MLB

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Umpire Angel Hernandez #5 officiates from first base during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on September 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Umpire Angel Hernandez filed a new lawsuit against Major League Baseball with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

According to the lawsuit, Hernandez alleges that the MLB "manipulated its internal umpiring metrics to disadvantage minorities, thereby excluding them from becoming crew chiefs," per The Athletic. This is the latest appeal from Hernandez dating back to his 2017 discrimination case against Major League Baseball.

Hernandez alleges that MLB "not only looked the other way on its lack of diversity, but it altered the season-ending umpiring reports to justify this behavior."

From the lawsuit:

The District Court also failed to give appropriate weight to evidence of MLB’s disparate treatment of Mr. Hernandez, including evidence that MLB was manipulating the performance of Mr. Hernandez and other minority umpires to make their performances look worse.

When asked why he hasn't been given the World Series, former MLB executive Joe Torre questioned Hernandez's leadership.

"Hernandez has not demonstrated the leadership ability and situation management skills in critical, high-pressure roles on a consistent basis,” Torre said, via the Athletic.

Hernandez is known for being one of the most controversial umpires in the league. Severe missed calls and confrontations with both players and managers seem common when he's behind home plate.