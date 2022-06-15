Umpire Hospitalized After Taking Broken Bat To Face: Fans React

Los Angeles, CA - June 14: Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson is treated by Los Angeles Dodgers trainer Nathan Lucero after being hit in the face off a broken bat by Mike Trout (not pictured) of the Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Late Tuesday night, a scary scene unfolded during a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mike Trout hit a broken bat single off of Doggers closer Craig Kimbrel. The bulk of the bat turned into a sharp spike that somehow found its way through home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson's mask.

Tomlinson immediately went down in a heap and needed to be tended to by medical personnel. Baseball fans couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"Cannot say I’ve seen this before," one fan said.

"Anyone good with math, what's the odds for that? Omg!" another fan said.

"Scary moment in LA… could’ve lost an eye or even worse.." said a third fan.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Tomlinson was taken to the emergency room, but avoided serious injury.

"Home-plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was taken to the emergency room Tuesday night after being struck in the face by Mike Trout's broken bat, with a piece flying between bars of his mask, cutting his face just above his eye and nose. He managed to avoid serious injury, his crew says."

Hopefully this never happens again.