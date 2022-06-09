UNC Announces Controversial Decision On Super Regionals Tickets

CARY, NC - FEBRUARY 23: NCAA baseball during a game between Wagner and Penn State at Coleman Field at USA Baseball National Training Complex on February 23, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Your average North Carolina baseball fan is going to have a tough time attending this weekend's Super Regional series vs. Arkansas.

The Tar Heels have announced that tickets won't be going on sale until Saturday - and they're standing room only.

The rest of the tickets have been purchased by season-ticket holder and Arkansas fans. The Razorbacks were given an allotment of 600 tickets.

“The tickets we’re required to give Arkansas as the visiting team and what our Rams Club and season-ticket holders consumed, there’s none available to the general public, outside of those standing-room tickets,” said North Carolina assistant athletics director Gary Paczesny, via Saturday Down South. “There was a high contingent of requests from those groups of people.”

North Carolina hosted the first regional in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels took down VCU and Georgia to advance to the Super Regional.

The Tar Heels now face Arkansas in a three-game series starting this weekend.

Good luck getting tickets, UNC fans.