UNC Basketball Made Embarrassing AP Poll History Today

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts in the second half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The North Carolina basketball program is in a tailspin early in the 2022-23 season.

After entering the season as the No. 1 team in the nation, the Tar Heels have now dropped four games in a row.

In doing so, the program has made some embarrassing college basketball history.

This year's North Carolina squad has fallen out of the top 25 rankings quicker than any preseason No. 1 in the history of the sport.

Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of the top 25 in Week 15 of the 2019-20 season. UNC has done so in just Week 5.

The Tar Heels were expected to be a dominant force this year after returning four of five starters from last year's National Championship team. But after starting the year with a 5-0 record, the team has lost consecutive games against Iowa State, Indiana, Alabama and Virginia Tech.

Hubert Davis and North Carolina struggled in the early stages of last year's campaign, so perhaps there's still hope for this year's squad. But as it stands right now, the Tar Heels are miles away from making another deep postseason run.

UNC will look to stop its losing skid with a win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.