UNC Is Reportedly Pursuing A Big-Time Transfer

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on in the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are reportedly pursuing Northwestern transfer Pete Nance ahead of the 2022-23 season, per On3 Sports.

Nance, the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and younger brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft after testing the waters this offseason — making him eligible to return for another collegiate season.

North Carolina made contact with Nance before the combine in May.

Four of the Tar Heels' five starters from their National Championship run — Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, Leaky Black and R.J. Davis — have announced their decisions to return to Chapel Hill for another season. Hubert Davis and the ACC powerhouse are looking to replace the hole left by the departure of graduating senior/former Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek.

Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game with the Wildcats this past season. As a 6-foot-10 forward who shot 45.2% from behind the arc in 2021-22, he's just the kind of stretch-4 the Tar Heels are looking for.

The Tar Heels also pursued Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer before he ultimately chose the Illinois Fighting Illini.

North Carolina has one remaining scholarship spot to fill before the start of the 2022-23 season.