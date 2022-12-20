UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Turned Down Some Big Offers

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 10: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the NCAA football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia State Panthers on September 10th, 2022 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

UNC quarterback Drake Maye is staying loyal to the Tar Heel soil, but other schools seemingly tried to make it hard on him.

According to coach Mack Brown, at least one program tried to leverage NIL opportunities to poach the star freshman from Chapel Hill.

Telling InsideCarolina.com, "I can't say [who they are], and don't ask Drake. You know who they are. Just look at all the ones who are getting all the top recruits." Adding, "[He] turned down a whole lot of money."

It's easy to see why teams around the country would be interested in making a run at Maye. Especially after tossing for the third-most passing yards among FBS players this season (4,115) to go along with 35 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

May and the Tar Heels have the chance to win 10 games if they can beat the Oregon Ducks in the Holiday Bowl Dec. 28.

And the future is certainly bright at UNC.