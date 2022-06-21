UNC Star Says Multiple Programs Offered Him Six Figures

CHAPEL HILL, NC - MARCH 6: A general view of the Duke Blue Devils versus the North Carolina Tar Heels during tip off on March 6, 2005 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 75-73. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One of the benefits that NIL has brought to college basketball is incentivizing stars to stay in school rather than jumping to the NBA for financial purposes, because now they can make money off their name at the NCAA level.

UNC big man Armando Bacot could've easily put his name in the draft after an incredible 2021-2022 season, But for a player like Bacot, staying in college might be a better business decision.

According to the All-American honorable mention, staying in school was “a no-brainer. I get a chance to get better, get my degree, be around all my friends and then also make a lot of money.”

As he rose up the ranks on the high school recruiting trail, the UNC star says multiple programs offered him much more than a scholarship, in violation of NCAA rules.

Telling Michael Rosenberg:

You get these huge offers. For me, it was more about fit and going to a good school, because I know eventually the money will come. But, yeah, that was a thing. You know, it’s everywhere. You would hear huge numbers, like six-figure numbers from schools. [Directly from their coaching staff?] Yeah. [And they made it clear that you could get six figures?] One hundred percent.

After a tremendous Final Four run, UNC appears to be running it back with Bacot and three returning starters from last year's team.

With a repeat performance in 2022, who knows what the All-ACC center could net off the court.