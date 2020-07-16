Undefeated Boxer Died In Car Crash On Wednesday Night

On Wednesday night, the boxing world received tragic news when a rising star in the sport passed away.

Travell Mazion, an undefeated boxer from Texas, was reportedly killed in a multi-victim car crash Wednesday evening just outside of Austin, Texas. He was just 24 years old.

Several others were reportedly injured in the accident, according to a report from BoxingScene.com. Golden Boy Promotions confirmed the young boxer’s passing in a statement.

“We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion. He was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he R.I.P.”

Oscar De La Hoya, a promoter for Golden Boy, issued a statement as well.

I am still in disbelief. @black_magic92 you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ. pic.twitter.com/oFkUi0yyQb — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) July 16, 2020

“I am still in disbelief,” De La Hoya said on Twitter. “You left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ.”

Mazion, whose nickname was “Black Magic,” owned a 17-0 record with 13 knockouts. Nine of those knockouts came in the very first round.

Our thoughts are with the Mazion family and boxing world.