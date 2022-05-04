Undrafted NFL Rookie Compares Himself To Deebo Samuel

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, no NFL player has dominated the headlines quite like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Why? Well, he made it known that he wanted to be traded by the organization shortly before the 2022 NFL draft kicked off. So far, the 49ers haven't obliged, but perhaps they just haven't found the right replacement yet.

One undrafted free agent thinks he could be just like Deebo. Former Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear believes he can be a player similar to Deebo once he finally lands on an NFL roster.

Here's what he said, via Pro Football Network:

"I look at myself as like a Deebo Samuel,” Blackshear said. “A person who can play running back and slot receiver. Also, I can play special teams, so kick return [and] punt return. Teams have said they want to utilize me all over the field as a running back who can catch the ball out of the backfield and run downhill."

Blackshear is a bit smaller than Deebo Samuel, but he showed he could do it all during his collegiate career.

Over the course of his college career, he racked up 1,912 rushing yards, 1,213 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns.

After landing with the Buffalo Bills, Blackshear could be part of one of the most potent offenses in the league.