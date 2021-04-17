Unfortunate Injury Update For Dodgers Star Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers star center fielder Cody Bellinger will miss more time than originally expected.

Last week, Bellinger was place on the 10-day injured list after Oakland Athletics pitcher Reymin Guduan cleated his left leg on a close play at first base. While at first there was thought to be no bone breakage, recent scans have reportedly revealed a hairline fracture in his tibia.

The former league MVP will now be forced to extend his original 10-day diagnosis.

https://twitter.com/BR_MLB/status/1383211849689178113

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was hesitant to put a time table on the injury, but he’s made it clear that Bellinger’s return is no longer a day-to-day diagnosis (like it was before these recent scans).

“At least we know what Cody is dealing with,” Roberts said, via MLB.com. “Certain players heal differently, so I just don’t know where Cody is going to be at. But I can say comfortably that it’s not a day-to-day thing, and we can just put it on the back burner, let Cody do his rehab and join us hopefully soon.”

In the four games this year before his injury, Bellinger logged two runs, four hits and two RBIs on a .211 batting average through 19 at bats. During his MVP season in 2019, the two-time All Star notched 170 hits, 47 home runs and 115 RBIs on a .305 batting average.

Despite missing one of their star players for most of the season so far, the Dodgers are off to a red-hot start in 2021. With a 12-2 record, the reigning World Series champions are steadily in first place in the NL West and boast the best record in the MLB.