Unfortunate NFL History Is Being Made This Weekend

NFL records are broken every year and almost every other week these days. But one somewhat disheartening record is poised to fall this weekend.

According to ESPN, with David Blough being named the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback in Week 17, Blough and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be the 63rd and 64th quarterbacks to start a game this season. The mark ties the non-strike season record previously set in 2007.

Injuries and poor play have done a number on a litany of teams this season. Several teams have had to start as many as four different quarterbacks this season. The NFC West alone will have had 12 this year once Blough takes the field.

The only time that more than 64 quarterbacks have started a game in a season is the strike-shortened 1987 season. That year there were 87 different quarterbacks due to players striking throughout the season.

For teams like the Rams, Cardinals, Dolphins, Titans and 49ers, the culprit has been injuries. All three teams currently have different starters from Week 1.

Other teams like the Jets, Panthers and Texans just haven't been getting the kind of production they've wanted.

While continuity has suffered as a result, the sea of change has been helpful to a ton of young and veteran passers alike. Some might even wind up with starting jobs somewhere else next year.

Will the record be broken before the end of the season?