Unfortunate Practice Update For Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins has been so good for the Arizona Cardinals that even the great Bill Belichick has been singing his praises ahead of this week's Cardinals-Patriots game. But a practice update is putting his availability for Week 14 at risk.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Hopkins did not practice on Thursday due to an illness. To make matters worse, No. 2 wide receiver Rondale Moore isn't practicing as he deals with a groin injury.

DeAndre Hopkins has been averaging over 90 yards per game since returning to the Cardinals after serving a six-game suspension to start the season. He's nearly matched his production from his 10 games played for the Cardinals last year.

Without Hopkins, it's hard to imagine the Cardinals having enough juice on offense to deal with the Patriots and their No. 7 defense.

The Cardinals are coming off their bye week but at 4-8 are pretty much done. These last five games are a lot more likely to be used to determine the job status of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and other members of the team for the 2023 season.

For Hopkins, the rest of the season will be his attempt to show the rest of the NFL that even a six-game absence isn't enough to keep him from dominating the league.

Hopefully an illness doesn't get in his way.