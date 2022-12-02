U.S. Men's National Team Makes Official Decision On Christian Pulisic

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of USA is injured during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images) Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to score the game-winning goal against Iran earlier this week and was rewarded for his heroics with a trip to the hospital. But will he be good to go in the USMNT's knockout round game against the Netherlands tomorrow?

On Friday, the USMNT revealed Pulisic's official status for the Round of 16. The team announced that he has been cleared to play against the Netherlands.

Pulisic suffered a contusion to his pelvis while scoring the game-winning goal. At the time, it looked as though he had been hit in the groin. He certainly appeared to be in enough pain to make everyone think that.

Ultimately, it wasn't the kind of injury that will hinder Pulisic from having children in the future. But the team still had to sub him off in the game.

Christian Pulisic has been essential for the United States in the World Cup so far. He had the assist to Timothy Weah's goal in their 1-1 draw with Wales - the only other goal the USMNT has scored thus far.

Suffice it to say, the USMNT wouldn't be where they are right now without Pulisic.

Whether or not he can be the difference-maker against the Netherlands remains to be seen though. Better teams have tried and failed to beat the Oranje in a stage like this.

The game will be played at 10 a.m. ET and will air on FOX.