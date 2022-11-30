United States Men's National Team Offers Official Update On Christian Pulisic

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Christian Pulisic of USA is injured during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images) Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the United States Men's National Team punched its ticket to the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

A 1-0 win over Iran has the United States in the knockout round and it's all thanks to star forward Christian Pulisic. Unfortunately his 38th-minute goal came with a painful injury.

He collided with the Iranian goalkeeper and took a nasty shot to the groin. He attempted to tough it out, but was eventually taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like he'll miss too much time. The U.S. announced he suffered a pelvic contusion and is "day-to-day."

"USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day," the team said in a statement.

Pulisic made it clear he plans to play in the team's next game, but he'll likely be at less than 100-percent.

He and the men's national team will face off against the Netherlands on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.