University Of Michigan Announces Its Athletes Of The Year

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Defensive Backs Josh Uche #6 and Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate after a play during a college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan has announced its two Athletes of the Year as the school begins its year in review.

Former star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson got the male honor, while former women’s basketball player Naz Hillmon got the female honor.

Hutchinson was Michigan's best defensive player last season before he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions. He helped lead Michigan to its first Big Ten Championship in almost two decades and to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Hutchinson also set a single-season program record with 14 sacks and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He finished the season with 62 total tackles (36 solo) and two forced fumbles to go along with those sacks.

Hillmon did everything for the Wolverines on the court this past season. She averaged 21 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game, plus led the Big Ten with 18 double-doubles.

She's also the only Michigan player to have recorded 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

Congratulations to both players on their well-deserved honor!