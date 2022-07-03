University Of Michigan Announces Its New Baseball Coach

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 25: Players of the Michigan Wolverines line up on the field, prior to game two of the College World Series Championship Series against the Vanderbilt Commodores on June 25, 2019 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Michigan selected Tracy Smith to steer its baseball program.

The Wolverines announced their hiring of the decorated skipper, who has won 805 games over 25 years as a head coach for Miami (OH), Indiana, and Arizona State.

"We are excited to welcome Tracy Smith, his wife, Jaime, and their family, to U-M to lead our baseball program," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said, per the school's official statement. "Succinctly put, Tracy is one of the best collegiate baseball minds in the country. He is a tireless recruiter who can evaluate, project, and develop talent at the highest level of this sport."

Smith, who won Coach of the Year honors after leading the Hoosiers to their first College World Series in 2013, is looking forward to his new opportunity back in the Big Ten.

"My family and I are proud to join the University of Michigan family, and this storied Michigan baseball program," said Smith. "Having competed on the field against the likes of Barry Larkin, Jim Abbott, Casey Close and many others, I am aware of the tremendous talent and tradition of this program. ... The standards in the Big Ten Conference and at the University of Michigan are set high, and I am honored to lead our next group of champions. Go Blue!"

He fills the role of Erik Bakich, who took a new job as Clemson's head coach after leading Michigan to five NCAA tournament appearances in 10 seasons.

Smith has coached 90 future MLB draft picks over the years. The list includes Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who powered his Indiana lineup from 2012 to 2014, and 2020 No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten title in 2022 and went to the College World Series regionals. After winning their first two games in the double-elimination quadrant, they surrendered 31 runs to Louisville in back-to-back losses.

Smith will look to amend that ugly exit and bring Michigan closer to its first national title since 1962.