UNLV Head Coach Shares Update On Tate Martell

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo was hoping he’d see a lot of Tate Martell this season, but it looks like he will have to wait till next year.

Arroyo spoke to the media on Tuesday and confirmed that Martell is dealing with a medical issue.

“You got (Matthew) Geeting as the No. 2,” Arroyo said. “He’s a walk-on guy, who’s been part of the program, he’s been here. And in an emergency situation, you got Jared Heywood. He’ll be the next man up. Martell right now, he still has a medical issue we’re trying to attend to.”

Martell only has 27 yards on 2-of-6 passing this season after transferring from Miami. This was the second time he entered the transfer portal after he wasn’t going to get the starting job with the Hurricanes.

Before Martell was with Miami, he played for Ohio State back in 2018 and put up decent numbers in three games.

He finished with 269 yards and one touchdown pass on 23-of-28 passes. He also added 128 yards on the ground, plus two touchdowns.

As for the final game of this season, Arroyo isn’t sure if Cameron Friel will be able to start. If he can’t, Justin Rogers could be next in line.

Friel has 1,608 yards with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine games.

Rogers hasn’t started as much, but he does have the better numbers. He has 348 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions.