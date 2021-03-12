NFL Insider Has Update On 2021 Draft In Cleveland

Last year’s at-home 2020 NFL Draft certainly didn’t have the same vibe we’ve come to expect from a modern-day draft night. Instead of a bustling draft room full of franchise officials, the football world had to settle for coaches and GMs making deals from their kitchen tables.

This year, we’re slowly drifting back to some semblance of normalcy.

On Friday afternoon, the NFL informed teams that they’ll be allowed to physically be in the draft room this year if they follow required social distancing and mask guidelines.

In addition to increased accessibility for teams, the live draft event from April 29-May 1 is still set to take place in Cleveland.

As for the live draft April 29-May 1 in Cleveland — yes, it's still on as of now, with safety precautions obviously in place there as well. https://t.co/4yrTK37ppR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2021

While a spike in COVID-19 cases could shut down these event at any time, the draft will feature a live event for the first time since 2019. Festivities for the event will take place in Downtown Cleveland.

“The 2021 NFL Draft continues to be planned as a live event utilizing social distance guidelines,” the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission wrote on its website. “We are in constant communication with the NFL and will work in close partnership with our host committee to be flexible and respond to changes that may be necessitated by the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape. The health and safety of all involved is our utmost priority, and as things change, we will provide updates to our volunteers accordingly.

“Rest assured, our team is working diligently to provide the most up-to-date information on activities and community events happening during the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.”

Hopefully the NFL and its host city will be able to bring some more excitement to the draft while keeping everyone involved safe.