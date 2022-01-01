Updated Conference Bowl Records After CFB Playoff Games

Just a few days ago, the SEC owned an 0-3 record in bowl games. That record has drastically changed over the past 72 hours.

For starters, South Carolina defeated North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Then, the SEC showcased its dominance in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama got things started by defeating Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Once that game wrapped up, Georgia dismantled Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Even though the Mountain West still owns the best record out of any conference this bowl season, the SEC has quickly climbed up the rankings with three crucial wins.

The Big Ten has one of the better records at 5-2, but Michigan’s loss to Georgia certainly stings.

Here’s the updated bowl record standings:

Happy New Year! Updated bowl records by conference entering today Mountain West 5-1

AAC 3-1

Sun Belt 3-1

Big Ten 5-2

Big 12 2-2

C-USA 3-5

MAC 3-5

SEC 3-5*

ACC 2-4

Pac-12 0-4

Independents 2-1 *SEC 2-0 in @CFBPlayoff, 1-5 in those other exhibition games — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 1, 2022

These records will certainly change after today’s slate of games are over.

This Saturday’s action kicks off with Arkansas and Penn State in the Outback Bowl. One hour later, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State will square off in the Fiesta Bowl.

We’ll also get to see Iowa Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Ohio State and Utah in the Rose Bowl Game, and Baylor and Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

The SEC could put the hammer down on the rest of the country with wins in the Outback Bowl, Vrbo Citrus Bowl and Sugar Bowl.