Upset Alert: College Football Playoff Team In Serious Danger

Don't look now but the third-ranked team in the country could on upset alert at home.

Down 17-10 with a banged up Blake Corum, the Michigan Wolverines find themselves locked in a battle with unranked Illinois in the Big House.

Chase Brown has carried the day for the Fighting Illini, pounding the rock 22 times for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While quarterback Tommy DeVito has played some efficient football to keep the offense on schedule.

Blake Corum has gotten just one touch since leaving the game with a knee injury in the first half and it's not looking like he's going to return according to ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath.

This game marks the first time Michigan has trailed a team going into the fourth quarter as Bret Bielema's squad is putting up a fight in Ann Arbor.

Should the Wolverines fall, it's hard to imagine that they find themselves back in the College Football Playoff for a second straight year.