Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival

Down goes No. 1!

The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime.

Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of the more impressive wins of the college hoops year.

IU was led by a 25-point performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis who continues his incredible senior campaign.

Purdue falls to 22-2 with the the loss, a minor speed bump in what's been a pretty remarkable year for Matt Painter and his team.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers move to 16-7 and 7-5 in the conference as they attempt to climb further up the B1G standings with March fast approaching.