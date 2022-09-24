Upset Alert: No. 15 Oregon Trails Washington State In 4th Quarter

EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 23: Bo Nix #10 of Team Yellow looks on against Team Green during the third quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Don't look now, but No. 15 Oregon is on upset alert in Pullman, Washington.

Through three quarters, the unranked Washington State Cougars are up 12 points on Dan Lanning's Ducks.

The Bo Nix experience hasn't been what Oregon fans had hoped in the first half, but he's started to pick in up a bit in the second, with some help from the Ducks' defense as well.

They'll need that to continue if they don't want to fall to two losses in the first four weeks.