Upset Alert: No. 2 Ohio State Trails Notre Dame At Halftime

Don't look now, but the 17.5-point underdogs lead Ohio State going into the half.

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame squad did a tremendous job of building some confidence and grabbing momentum early by putting the first points on the board.

And after giving up an early touchdown, the Fighting Irish's defense has really held the Buckeyes' offense in check.

Ohio State fans are a bit worried about wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba who got nicked early and hasn't looked right since.

So far things have gone about as well as anyone in South Bend could ask for.

We'll see if Notre Dame can keep it going on D and try to sustain some more drives on offense to escape the state of Ohio with a huge first win for their rookie head coach.