Upset Alert: No. 21 Texas Struggling With UTSA At The Half

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

After giving the No. 1 Crimson Tide all they could handle in Week 2, the Texas Longhorns find themselves locked in a battle with UTSA at the half.

Per Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports: "UTSA just scored on a double-pass. UTSA leads Texas 17-7. In football. In Austin."

The Longhorns have since fought back to knot things at 17, but a win is far from a lock for Steve Sarkisian's team.

Both schools are really neck-and-neck in just about every major category. But UT is looking to carry some of its positive momentum in the second half after the last 10 points.

With all the craziness we've already seen in the early college football season, Texas could very much be walking out of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium 1-2 if they don't put together two quarters of good football.