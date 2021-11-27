Upset Alert: No. 3 Alabama In Major Trouble vs. Auburn

Alabama is on upset alert at Jordan-Hare with about five minutes to go. The No. 3 team in the land has struggled to score, mustering just three points against Auburn despite its defense playing fairly well.

With everything that’s gone wrong for the Tide, it’s worth noting that they’re only down by a score. Auburn is up 10-3 with Bama getting the the ball back with some time on the clock.

Could we have another Iron Bowl classic on our hands?

It’s Good!! Will Reichard with a 30 yd FG! Q4: Bama 3 | Tigers 10 pic.twitter.com/dfGUaIjqYg — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 27, 2021

For 55 minutes, Auburn’s defense has held Heisman-hopeful Bryce Young in check. So far, the sophomore quarterback is 14-31 for just 165 yards with an interception. He also has -35 yards rushing.

Outside of a few chunk plays, the Crimson Tide have had a real tough time putting anything together offensively.

PICKED! Auburn is not letting up on Alabama 😳 🎥 @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/8KbliNe9rB — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Tigers offense has done just enough to put together a couple scoring drives with backup QB TJ Finley behind center.

The Auburn D has kept them in it for this long, can that unit hold off Alabama one last possession to make the Tigers’ season?