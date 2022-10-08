Upset Alert: No. 9 Ole Miss Trailing At Halftime

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Don't look now, but Lane Kiffin and the undefeated Rebels find themselves down to Vanderbilt at the half on Saturday.

The Commodores lead No. 9 Ole Miss 20-17 through two quarters a team that's historically gave Mississippi some trouble over the years.

Lane Kiffin didn't seem very pleased with his team's performance going into the break. Saying, "We got ourselves into a game by turning the ball over" before running into the halftime locker room.

An interception by quarterback Jaxson Dart certainly didn't help things. But all in all, Dart has been fairly efficient with the ball; completing 14-of-20 passes for 213 yards and a score.

There's still plenty of time to clean things up if you're Ole Miss, but Vandy is no pushover. The 17-point dogs are showing they've got some in them down in Nashville.

Kiffin and crew will try to get the team back on track with a strong two quarters to secure a second SEC victory.