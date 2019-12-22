The Spun

Upset Alert: No. 9 Virginia Loses First Home Game Of Season

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett on the bench for Virginia.CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts to a play in the second half during a game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at John Paul Jones Arena on December 18, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

The 2019-20 college basketball season has been full of upsets so far. Unsurprisingly, another one took place today.

Virginia, the reigning national champions, have lost their first home game of the season. The No. 9 Cavs were upset by South Carolina.

The Gamecocks topped the Cavs, 70-59, in Charlottesville.

Virginia fell to 9-2 with the loss.

The new Associated Press top 25 poll will come out on Monday afternoon. We’re likely to see quite a shakeup inside the top 10.

Just this weekend, No. 1 Kansas, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 9 Virginia have suffered losses.

