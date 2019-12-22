The 2019-20 college basketball season has been full of upsets so far. Unsurprisingly, another one took place today.

Virginia, the reigning national champions, have lost their first home game of the season. The No. 9 Cavs were upset by South Carolina.

The Gamecocks topped the Cavs, 70-59, in Charlottesville.

Virginia fell to 9-2 with the loss.

SOUTH CAROLINA DOES IT! @GamecockMBB upsets No. 9 Virginia in Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/WTWSGcZYQA — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 22, 2019

The new Associated Press top 25 poll will come out on Monday afternoon. We’re likely to see quite a shakeup inside the top 10.

Just this weekend, No. 1 Kansas, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 9 Virginia have suffered losses.