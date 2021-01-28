The Spun

Urban Meyer Is Adding Another Veteran Coach To His Staff

Urban Meyer holding his tie.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer has no NFL coaching experience, but he’s surrounding himself with people who do.

“I’m not going to jump into a situation where I don’t believe we can win. I won’t do that. And I think everything this year we’ve got to do—first of all, I’ve got to get a great staff, not a good staff, a great staff,” Meyer said at his introductory press conference.

“And when people are recommended, I’ve had a multitude of people calling and my comment is to save the recommendation unless you feel that person is elite in all areas. Because that’s what Jacksonville deserves and that’s what we’re going to have on our staff.”

Meyer, who’s reportedly hired Darrell Bevell as his offensive coordinator and Joe Cullen as his defensive coordinator, has made another veteran hire.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that Meyer is hiring veteran wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

The Jaguars will be one of the most-intriguing teams to watch next season.

Jacksonville will be primed with NFL Draft assets, salary cap space and an exciting coaching staff. The Jaguars could be a dark horse contender in the AFC South in 2021.


